Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is priced starting at Rs.21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo IQOO 3 smartphone recently. The Vivo IQOO 3 is priced starting at Rs.36990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10i and Vivo IQOO 3 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile, the Vivo IQOO 3 comes with a SCERRN-2 along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Vivo IQOO 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10i is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10i of 6GB will be priced Rs.21999. The price of Vivo IQOO 3 of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. is of Rs.36990

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Vivo IQOO 3 has a 48+13+13+2 MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10i has 16MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo IQOO 3 also has a 16 MP f/2.4 front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10i is powered by 4820 mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo IQOO 3 of 4440 mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10i runs on Android v10 (Q). The Vivo IQOO 3 runs on Android 10.