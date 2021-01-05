comscore Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Motorola Moto G 5G - Compare Specification | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Motorola Moto G 5G - Specifications Compared, Price in India, Camera, and Other Features

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G.

  • Published: January 5, 2021 4:46 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10i

The rear of the Mi 10i gets a matte glass finish. Xiaomi says there's Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the entire rear and the camera module.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is priced starting at Rs.21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also recently launched the Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G 5G is priced starting at Rs.20999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10i and Motorola Moto G 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - How to take a screenshot on Snapchat without the other person knowing?

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G 5G comes with a 6.70-inch along with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Features, and Camera

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Vivo V20 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10i is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10i of 6GB will be priced Rs.21999. The price of Motorola Moto G 5G of 4GB is of Rs.20999

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10i has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G 5G has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10i is powered by 4820 mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G 5G of 5000mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10i runs on Android v10 (Q). The Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android 10.

  • Published Date: January 5, 2021 4:46 PM IST

