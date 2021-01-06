Xiaomi Mi 10i is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device will be made available in Pacific Sunrise, Midnight Black and Atlantic Blue colour options. It sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with the Adreno 619 GPU. All of this is backed by a 4,820mAh battery. It features a quad rear camera setup on the back and a single holepunch in the front. It also comes with an IP53 dust and water resistance rating. (Image: BGR India)

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is priced starting at Rs.21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus Nord smartphone recently. The OnePlus Nord is priced starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10i and OnePlus Nord across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44 inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10i is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10i of 6GB will be priced Rs.21999. The price of OnePlus Nord of 6GB is of Rs.24999

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, OnePlus Nord has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10i has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord has a 32MP + 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10i is powered by 4820 mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus Nord of 4115 mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10i runs on Android v10 (Q). The OnePlus Nord runs on Android 11 Based OxygenOS 11.