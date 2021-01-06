Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is priced starting at Rs.21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also recently launched the Oppo A15s smartphone recently. The Oppo A15s is priced starting at Rs.11490 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10i and Oppo A15s across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to sport 120Hz WQHD+ display, a first for the company

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile, the Oppo A15s comes with a 6.52-inch along with a resolution of 1600×720.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Oppo A15s features a MediaTek Helio P35.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10i is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10i of 6GB will be priced Rs.21999. The price of Oppo A15s of 4GB is of Rs.11490

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Oppo A15s has a 13MP +2MP +2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10i has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo A15s has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10i is powered by 4820 mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo A15s of 4230mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10i runs on Android v10 (Q). The Oppo A15s runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android .