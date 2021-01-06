Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is priced starting at Rs.21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also recently launched the Oppo F17 smartphone recently. The Oppo F17 is priced starting at Rs.16990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10i and Oppo F17 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Oxygen OS 11 beta with Android 11 is out now: Should you download it?

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 comes with a 6.44 inch along with a resolution of 2400 * 1080 (FHD+). Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Samsung Galaxy M31 - Price in India, Specifications, and Camera Comparison

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10i is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10i of 6GB will be priced Rs.21999. The price of Oppo F17 of 6 GB is of Rs.16990

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Oppo F17 has a 16MP+ 8M+2MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10i has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 has also a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10i is powered by 4820 mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F17 of 4015mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10i runs on Android v10 (Q). The Oppo F17 runs on Android 10.