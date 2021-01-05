Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is priced starting at Rs.21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also recently launched the Oppo F17 Pro smartphone recently. The Oppo F17 Pro is priced starting at Rs.22990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10i and Oppo F17 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme winter sale announced: Offers on Realme Watch, Buds Wireless Pro and more

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro comes with a 6.43-inch along with a resolution of 2400*1080. Also Read - TicWatch Pro 3 GPS review: Good stuff at good pricing

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro features a MediaTek Helio P95. Also Read - How to block someone on Instagram using smartphone and desktop

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10i is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10i of 6GB will be priced Rs.21999. The price of Oppo F17 Pro of 8GB is of Rs.22990

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Oppo F17 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10i has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro has a 16MP + 2MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10i is powered by 4820 mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F17 Pro of 4015mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10i runs on Android v10 (Q). The Oppo F17 Pro runs on Android 10, ColorOS 7.2.