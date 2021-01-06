Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is priced starting at Rs.21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also recently launched the Poco M2 Pro smartphone recently. The Poco M2 Pro is priced starting at Rs.13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10i and Poco M2 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Poco X2 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Features

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile, the Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67 inch along with a resolution of 2400 x 1080. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to sport 120Hz WQHD+ display, a first for the company

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Poco M2 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Also Read - Xiaomi had plans to ditch in-box charger back in 2015, says company CEO

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10i is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10i of 6GB will be priced Rs.21999. The price of Poco M2 Pro of 4GB is of Rs.13999

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Poco M2 Pro has a 48MP 5MP + 8MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10i has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Poco M2 Pro has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10i is powered by 4820 mAh as compared to the battery of Poco M2 Pro of 5000mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10i runs on Android v10 (Q). The Poco M2 Pro runs on Android v10 (Q).