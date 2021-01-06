Poco X2 launched last year but the smartphone is still one of the best you can get under the Rs 20,000 price tag. The smartphone offers a unique design and is an all rounder device with powerful specifications. The phone features a 6.67-inch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, dual front camera pairing 20MP + 2MP, 64Mp quad rear cameras, up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, 4500mAh battery and more. The Poco X3 is priced at Rs 14,999.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is priced starting at Rs.21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also recently launched the Poco X2 smartphone recently. The Poco X2 is priced starting at Rs.16499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10i and Poco X2 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to sport 120Hz WQHD+ display, a first for the company

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile, the Poco X2 comes with a 6.67 inch along with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Also Read - Xiaomi had plans to ditch in-box charger back in 2015, says company CEO

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Poco X2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Vivo Y20A - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10i is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10i of 6GB will be priced Rs.21999. The price of Poco X2 of 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. is of Rs.16499

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Poco X2 has a 48 primary lens, a secondary 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10i has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Poco X2 has a 20MP + 2MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10i is powered by 4820 mAh as compared to the battery of Poco X2 of Li-Po 4500 mAh battery. The Xiaomi Mi 10i runs on Android v10 (Q). The Poco X2 runs on Android 10, MIUI 12.