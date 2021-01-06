Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is priced starting at Rs.21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 7 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme 7 Pro is priced starting at Rs.19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10i and Realme 7 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Realme Narzo 20 Pro - Specifications, Price, Camera, and Other Features Comparison

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10i is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10i of 6GB will be priced Rs.21999. The price of Realme 7 Pro of 6GB is of Rs.19999

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme 7 Pro has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10i has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro has a 32 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10i is powered by 4820 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 7 Pro of 4500mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10i runs on Android v10 (Q). The Realme 7 Pro runs on Android 10, Realme UI.