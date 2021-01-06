Realme Narzo 20 Pro was launched in India earlier this year at a price starting at Rs 13,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the phone comes at a price of Rs 15,999. This is one of the cheapest 8GB RAM mobile phone available in India right now.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is priced starting at Rs.21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10i and Realme Narzo 20 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Oppo F17 - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Oxygen OS 11 beta with Android 11 is out now: Should you download it?

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a Helio G95 Gaming Processor. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Samsung Galaxy M31 - Price in India, Specifications, and Camera Comparison

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10i is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10i of 6GB will be priced Rs.21999. The price of Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 6GB is of Rs.13999

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10i has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro also has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10i is powered by 4820 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 4500mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10i runs on Android v10 (Q). The Realme Narzo 20 Pro runs on Android 10.