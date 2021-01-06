Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is priced starting at Rs.21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M31 is priced starting at Rs.17499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10i and Samsung Galaxy M31 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Oppo F17 - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with a 6.4 inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31 features a Exynos 9611.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10i is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10i of 6GB will be priced Rs.21999. The price of Samsung Galaxy M31 of 6GB +64GB is of Rs.17499

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 64MP+5MP+8MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10i has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 13MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10i is powered by 4820 mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M31 of 6000mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10i runs on Android v10 (Q). The Samsung Galaxy M31 runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0.