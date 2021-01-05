Samsung’s Galaxy M51 gets our attention for three reasons: a big 7000mAh battery, a capable Snapdragon 730G chipset, and a 6.7-inch vibrant AMOLED display. This setup in itself is more than enough to offer all the PUBG Mobile performance you seek.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is priced starting at Rs.21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced starting at Rs.22999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10i and Samsung Galaxy M51 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7 inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 (FHD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10i is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10i of 6GB will be priced Rs.21999. The price of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB is of Rs.22999

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10i has 16MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 32 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10i is powered by 4820 mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 7000mah. The Xiaomi Mi 10i runs on Android v10 (Q). The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on Android 10, One UI 2.5.