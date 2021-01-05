Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is priced starting at Rs.21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 SE is priced starting at Rs.20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10i and Vivo V20 SE across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - How to take a screenshot on Snapchat without the other person knowing?

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE comes with a 6.44 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Features, and Camera

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Vivo V20 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10i is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10i of 6GB will be priced Rs.21999. The price of Vivo V20 SE of 8GB is of Rs.20990

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10i has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE has a 32 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10i is powered by 4820 mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V20 SE of 4100mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10i runs on Android v10 (Q). The Vivo V20 SE runs on Android 10.