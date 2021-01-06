Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is priced starting at Rs.21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo Y20A smartphone recently. The Vivo Y20A is priced starting at Rs.11490 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10i and Vivo Y20A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Poco X2 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Features

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20A comes with a 6.51 inch along with a resolution of Full HD+. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to sport 120Hz WQHD+ display, a first for the company

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439. Also Read - Xiaomi had plans to ditch in-box charger back in 2015, says company CEO

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10i is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10i of 6GB will be priced Rs.21999. The price of Vivo Y20A of 3GB is of Rs.11490

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Vivo Y20A has a 13MP+2MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10i has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20A has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10i is powered by 4820 mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y20A of 5,000mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10i runs on Android v10 (Q). The Vivo Y20A runs on FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11.