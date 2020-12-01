Xiaomi Mi 10i with Snapdragon 750G coming to India soon

Recently, Motorola debuted the Snapdragon 750G chipset in India with the Moto G 5G. Turns out that Xiaomi now wants to have an offering with the same chip. Popular tipster Mukul Sharma has confirmed that Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in India under the guise of the Xiaomi Mi 10i. The launch date and prices are still unknown but the device will add to the Mi 10 series phones in India this year. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G are official

The leak shares a screenshot of the Google Console listing, confirming an imminent launch of the device in India. In fact, the Mi 10i could launch with the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power, which itself is the Redmi Note 9 4G from China. The Mi 10i is said to be based entirely on the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and hence, carry over the same set of features as well as specifications from the other devices. Also Read - New Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G gets new cameras, Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset

Xiaomi Mi 10i expected specifications

If the Mi 10i is based on the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G from China, consumers can expect some great specifications for a midrange device. That means with the Mi 10i, you could be looking at a 108-megapixel camera with the Samsung HM2 sensor and a 120Hz refresh rate display. The phone could possibly be a rival to the Motorola Moto G 5G that was recently launched in India. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 5G launch date and design revealed, you won’t be surprised

The Mi 10i could get a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This display could have a centrally aligned punch-hole cutout. The device will use the Snapdragon 750G chipset, which is currently among the most affordable 5G chips from Qualcomm. The phone relies on a 4820mAh battery and uses a 33W wired fast-charging system. Out of the box, it runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

As for the cameras, the main highlight here is the presence of a 108-megapixel camera, similar to the one from the Mi 10T Pro. This is joined by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a pair of two 2-megapixel cameras, with one of them having a macro lens while the other one gets a depth lens.

All that remains to be seen is the pricing. Given that Xiaomi is launching it under its premium Mi lineup of phones, we could expect the phone to be priced closer to the OnePlus Nord rather than the Moto G 5G. Xiaomi could sell the phone alone on the 108-megapixel camera, the 120Hz display, and the Snapdragon 750G chipset.