comscore Mi 10s 5G with Snapdragon 870 is now Xiaomi's most affordable flagship
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi Mi 10s 5G with Snapdragon 870 marks an entry point into the Mi flagship series
News

Xiaomi Mi 10s 5G with Snapdragon 870 marks an entry point into the Mi flagship series

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 10s 5G launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 108MP quad camera, 90Hz AMOLED display, up to 12GB RAM, 4,780mAh battery

xiaomi-mi-10s

Xiaomi expanding its smartphone portfolio has launched the anticipated Mi 10s 5G today in China. The phone features an FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, a Snapdragon 870 processor, up to 12GB of RAM. The latest addition to the Mi 10 series features a massive 108-megapixel camera and flaunt glass back panel.

Xiaomi Mi 10s 5G price, availability

The all-new Mi 10s 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at RMB 3,299 (approximately Rs 37,000), and RMB 3,499 (around Rs 39,200) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model. The high-end end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model comes for a cost of RMB 3,799 (around Rs 42,600). It will be available in Blue, Black, and White colour options. The device is already up for sale on Mi’s official Chinese website.

Xiaomi Mi 10s 5G specifications, features

Xiaomi Mi 10s 5G features a curved edge sleek body with a glass back panel. It gets a tall 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Xiaomi Mi 10S 5G

Gizmochina

As mentioned earlier, the phone carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 that comes with Snapdragon X55 modem for 5G support. The chipset is paired with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256GB UFS 3.0 native storage.

In terms of optics, the phone features a quad rear camera setup with the following configuration- 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.69 aperture, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. As for the front camera, the punch-hole display embeds a 20-megapixel camera. Xiaomi Mi 10s 5G ships with MIUI12 based Android 11 OS.

Other features include- in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, 10W reverse charging support, Harmon Kardon speakers. The phone packs a 4,780mAh battery and include 33W wired charging support. It offers Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE, GPS/ Galileo, NFC, 5G SA/NSA, Bluetooth v5.1, USB-C port under its connectivity suite.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 10, 2021 6:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to post Instagram Stories easily without opening Instagram
How To
How to post Instagram Stories easily without opening Instagram
Apple reducing iPhone 12 Mini production due to poor performance: Report

Mobiles

Apple reducing iPhone 12 Mini production due to poor performance: Report

Mi 10s 5G with Snapdragon 870 is now Xiaomi's most affordable flagship

Mobiles

Mi 10s 5G with Snapdragon 870 is now Xiaomi's most affordable flagship

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo returns as title sponsor for IPL 2021

News

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo returns as title sponsor for IPL 2021

Apple to include periscopic telephoto lens in 2023 iPhones, suggests Ming-Chi Kuo

News

Apple to include periscopic telephoto lens in 2023 iPhones, suggests Ming-Chi Kuo

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Apple reducing iPhone 12 Mini production due to poor performance: Report

Mi 10s 5G with Snapdragon 870 is now Xiaomi's most affordable flagship

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo returns as title sponsor for IPL 2021

Apple to include periscopic telephoto lens in 2023 iPhones, suggests Ming-Chi Kuo

Asus ROG Phone 5 launched in India at Rs 49,999: Here's why to buy the new gaming phone

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Core i7 leads its category in Q4 2020, focus remains on user experience

Here's what to expect from OnePlus' March 23 online launch event

International Women s Day 2021: Top 5 influential women changing tech industry

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: Truly maxed out this time?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first impressions: Good looks in a compact form factor

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mi 10s 5G with Snapdragon 870 is now Xiaomi's most affordable flagship

Mobiles

Mi 10s 5G with Snapdragon 870 is now Xiaomi's most affordable flagship

हिंदी समाचार

TicWatch Pro S स्मार्ट वॉच वाटरप्रुफ फीचर और 30 दिनों की बैटरी लाइफ के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy M12 भारत में 6000mAh बैटरी और 90Hz डिस्प्ले के साथ होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होंगी कीमत

Google Pixel 5a की लॉन्च डेट हुई लीक, मिलेगी हाई रिफ्रेश रेट वाली OLED स्क्रीन

भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होगी Vivo की धांसू Smartphone सीरीज, मिलेगा दमदार कैमरा

Asus ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro और ROG Phone 5 Ultimate भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look
Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here

Reviews

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Apple reducing iPhone 12 Mini production due to poor performance: Report
Mobiles
Apple reducing iPhone 12 Mini production due to poor performance: Report
Mi 10s 5G with Snapdragon 870 is now Xiaomi's most affordable flagship

Mobiles

Mi 10s 5G with Snapdragon 870 is now Xiaomi's most affordable flagship
Chinese smartphone brand Vivo returns as title sponsor for IPL 2021

News

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo returns as title sponsor for IPL 2021
Apple to include periscopic telephoto lens in 2023 iPhones, suggests Ming-Chi Kuo

News

Apple to include periscopic telephoto lens in 2023 iPhones, suggests Ming-Chi Kuo
Asus ROG Phone 5 launched in India at Rs 49,999: Here's why to buy the new gaming phone

News

Asus ROG Phone 5 launched in India at Rs 49,999: Here's why to buy the new gaming phone

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers