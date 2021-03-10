Mi 10s 5G with Snapdragon 870 is now Xiaomi's most affordable flagship

Xiaomi expanding its smartphone portfolio has launched the anticipated Mi 10s 5G today in China. The phone features an FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, a Snapdragon 870 processor, up to 12GB of RAM. The latest addition to the Mi 10 series features a massive 108-megapixel camera and flaunt glass back panel.

Xiaomi Mi 10s 5G price, availability

The all-new Mi 10s 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at RMB 3,299 (approximately Rs 37,000), and RMB 3,499 (around Rs 39,200) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model. The high-end end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model comes for a cost of RMB 3,799 (around Rs 42,600). It will be available in Blue, Black, and White colour options. The device is already up for sale on Mi’s official Chinese website.

Xiaomi Mi 10s 5G specifications, features

Xiaomi Mi 10s 5G features a curved edge sleek body with a glass back panel. It gets a tall 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

As mentioned earlier, the phone carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 that comes with Snapdragon X55 modem for 5G support. The chipset is paired with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256GB UFS 3.0 native storage.

In terms of optics, the phone features a quad rear camera setup with the following configuration- 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.69 aperture, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. As for the front camera, the punch-hole display embeds a 20-megapixel camera. Xiaomi Mi 10s 5G ships with MIUI12 based Android 11 OS.

Other features include- in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, 10W reverse charging support, Harmon Kardon speakers. The phone packs a 4,780mAh battery and include 33W wired charging support. It offers Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE, GPS/ Galileo, NFC, 5G SA/NSA, Bluetooth v5.1, USB-C port under its connectivity suite.