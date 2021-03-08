Xiaomi Mi 10S to launch on March 10, confirms company

Xiaomi via a Weibo post has confirmed that it will be launching its new Mi 10S smartphone in China on March 10. Along with the launch date, the company has also revealed key specifications of the device. The company has revealed that the device will be launched on March 10 at 2 PM local time, which converts to 11:30 AM IST. Also Read - Redmi smart TV India launch on March 17; could be the Redmi Max smart TV 86-inch

Xiaomi Mi 10S: Confirmed specifications

The post reveals that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 865+, which was launched last year. The SoC comes bundled with an Adreno 650 GPU. It will feature a Harman Kardon double stereo speaker setup and has received an audio score of 80 on DxOMark. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: Truly maxed out this time?

The posts also revealed that the device will come in Classic White, Elegant Black and Mysterious Blue colour options. The device will feature a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The quad camera array will have a vertical orientation located on the top left corner of the back panel along with a single LED flash on the side. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first impressions: Good looks in a compact form factor

The back panel does not seem to have a fingerprint scanner outline, neither does the device seem to have a recessed power button, which hints that the company might integrate an in-display sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 10S: Rumoured specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10S was recently spotted on Geekbench with the model number M2102J2SC. According to the listing, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and will run Google’s Android 11 operating system.

It is also being said that the device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging.

As seen in a TENAA listing, the device will feature a hole-punch display to accommodate the front-facing camera.