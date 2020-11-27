Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is priced starting at Rs.39999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also recently launched the Apple iPhone 12 Mini smartphone recently. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced starting at Rs.69900 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Mini across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro - Specifications Compared, Price in India, Camera Comparison, and Features

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch along with a resolution of Super Retina XDR. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro weighs 218g and the Apple iPhone 12 Mini measures 135g. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs OnePlus 8 - Price Comparison, Specifications, Features, and Camera

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini features a A14 Bionic chip. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is available in 2 variants. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini comes in 3 variants. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Check Out Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Camera

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 8GB will be priced Rs.39999. The price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini of 64GB is of Rs.69900

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a 108MP+13MP+5MP main camera whereas, Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has 20MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone 12 Mini of 2,227mAh . The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro runs on Android v10 (Q). The Apple iPhone 12 Mini runs on iOS v13.