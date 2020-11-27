Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is priced starting at Rs.39999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Google also recently launched the Google Pixel 4A smartphone recently. The Google Pixel 4A is priced starting at Rs.29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Google Pixel 4A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - Check Out Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Features

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4A comes with a 5.81-inch along with a resolution of FHD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED at 443 ppi. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro weighs 218g and the Google Pixel 4A measures 143g. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Vivo X50 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4A features a PROCESSOR-2. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is available in 2 variants. The Google Pixel 4A also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Realme 7 Pro - Check Out Comparison of Price, Specs, Features, Camera, and Battery

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 8GB will be priced Rs.39999. The price of Google Pixel 4A of 6GB + 128GB is of Rs.29999

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a 108MP+13MP+5MP main camera whereas, Google Pixel 4A has a 12 Megapixels main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has 20MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4A has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Google Pixel 4A of 3140 mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro runs on Android v10 (Q).. The Google Pixel 4A runs on Android v10 (Q).