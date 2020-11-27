Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is priced starting at Rs.39999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced starting at Rs.54999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Toshiba Ultimate 4K TV Review (50U5050)

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ along with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro weighs 218g and the OnePlus 8 Pro measures 199g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is available in 2 variants. The OnePlus 8 Pro also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 8GB will be priced Rs.39999. The price of OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is of Rs.54999

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a 108MP+13MP+5MP main camera whereas, OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has SECONDARY-1 main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 Pro of 4510 mAh (non-removable). The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro runs on Android v10 (Q). The OnePlus 8 Pro runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10.