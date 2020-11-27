Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is priced starting at Rs.39999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8T is priced starting at Rs.42999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and OnePlus 8T across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro - Specifications Compared, Price in India, Camera Comparison, and Features

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T comes with a 6.55-inch along with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels at a pixel density of 402 pixels per inch. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro weighs 218g and the OnePlus 8T measures 188 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is available in 2 variants. The OnePlus 8T also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 8GB will be priced Rs.39999. The price of OnePlus 8T of 8GB, 12GB is of Rs.42999

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a 108MP+13MP+5MP main camera whereas, OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has 20MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8T of 4,500 mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro runs on Android v10 (Q). The OnePlus 8T runs on Android 11 .