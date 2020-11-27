Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is priced starting at Rs.39999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also recently launched the Oppo Reno4 Pro smartphone recently. The Oppo Reno4 Pro is priced starting at Rs.34990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Oppo Reno4 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini - Specifications, Price, Features, Camera Comparison

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno4 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch along with a resolution of 2400*1080. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro weighs 218g and the Oppo Reno4 Pro measures 161g. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs OnePlus 8 - Price Comparison, Specifications, Features, and Camera

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno4 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is available in 2 variants. The Oppo Reno4 Pro also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Check Out Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Camera

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 8GB will be priced Rs.39999. The price of Oppo Reno4 Pro of 8GB + 128GB is of Rs.34990

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a 108MP+13MP+5MP main camera whereas, Oppo Reno4 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera + 2MP macro camera + 2MP mono camera main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has 20MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno4 Pro has a 32MP Selfie Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo Reno4 Pro of 4000mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro runs on Android v10 (Q). The Oppo Reno4 Pro runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.