The Realme 7 Pro is expensive starting at Rs 19,999 but it offers great performance with its Snapdragon 720G chipset. The highlight here is the 1080p AMOLED display that makes for great visual experiences while gaming or movies. The Pro also gets 65W fast charging, which promises a full charge in under 30 minutes.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is priced starting at Rs.39999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 7 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme 7 Pro is priced starting at Rs.19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Realme 7 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro weighs 218g and the Realme 7 Pro measures 182g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is available in 2 variants. The Realme 7 Pro also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 8GB will be priced Rs.39999. The price of Realme 7 Pro of 6GB +128GB is of Rs.19999

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a 108MP+13MP+5MP main camera whereas, Realme 7 Pro has a 64MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has 20MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro has a 32MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 7 Pro of 4500mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro runs on Android v10 (Q). The Realme 7 Pro runs on Android 10.