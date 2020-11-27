comscore Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Realme X3 SuperZoom - specs compare | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Realme X3 SuperZoom - Specifications Compared, Features, Price, and Processor

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro runs on Android v10 (Q). The Realme X3 SuperZoom runs on realme UI Based on Android. Here's Comparison of Price, Specs, Features.

  • Published: November 27, 2020 1:00 PM IST
Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is priced starting at Rs.39999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone recently. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is priced starting at Rs.27999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Realme X3 SuperZoom across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Google Pixel 4A - Here's Comparison of Specifications with Price and Other Features

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a 6.6 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro weighs 218g and the Realme X3 SuperZoom measures 202g. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - Check Out Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Meanwhile, the Realme X3 SuperZoom features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is available in 2 variants. The Realme X3 SuperZoom also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Vivo X50 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Features

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 8GB will be priced Rs.39999. The price of Realme X3 SuperZoom of 8GB +128GB is of Rs.27999

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a 108MP+13MP+5MP main camera whereas, Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera with 60X Super Zoom 8MP Periscope lens 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens 2MP Macro lens main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has 20MP  Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a Sony 32MP high-resolution camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X3 SuperZoom of 4200mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro runs on Android v10 (Q). The Realme X3 SuperZoom runs on realme UI Based on Android.

  • Published Date: November 27, 2020 1:00 PM IST

