Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is priced starting at Rs.39999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch along with a resolution of Full-HD+. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro weighs 218g and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE measures 190 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a Samsung Exynos 990. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 8GB will be priced Rs.39999. The price of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 8GB is of Rs.49999

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a 108MP+13MP+5MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 12MP+12MP+8MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has 20MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 4500mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro runs on Android v10 (Q). The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android 10 and One UI 2.5.