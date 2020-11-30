Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is priced starting at Rs.35999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Google also recently launched the Google Pixel 4A smartphone recently. The Google Pixel 4A is priced starting at Rs.29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Google Pixel 4A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Realme X3 - Camera Comparison, Specifications, and Other Features Compared

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4A comes with a 5.81-inch along with a resolution of FHD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED at 443 ppi. The Xiaomi Mi 10T weighs 216g and the Google Pixel 4A measures 143g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is available in 2 variants. The Google Pixel 4A also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10T is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB will be priced Rs.35999. The price of Google Pixel 4A of 6GB + 128GB is of Rs.29999

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP main camera whereas, Google Pixel 4A has a 12 Megapixels main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T has 20MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4A has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Google Pixel 4A of 3140 mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on MIUI 12. The Google Pixel 4A runs on Android 10.