Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Infinix Hot 8 - Comparison of Price
Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Infinix Hot 8 - Check Out Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Features

Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB will be priced Rs.35999. The price of Infinix Hot 8 of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is of Rs.7999. Check out comparison of price, specs.

  • Published: December 1, 2020 10:44 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10T silver

Intro-Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is priced starting at Rs.35999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also recently launched the Infinix Hot 8 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 8 is priced starting at Rs.7999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Infinix Hot 8 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Redmi 9 Power coming to India with 6000mAh battery, suggest leaks

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 8 comes with a 6.6-inch along with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The Xiaomi Mi 10T weighs 216g and the Infinix Hot 8 measures 179 g. Also Read - FAU-G pre-registration is now up on Google Play, screenshot reveals weapon and skin

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 8 features a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is available in 2 variants. The Infinix Hot 8 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Nokia laptops could be a real thing in India soon

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10T is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB will be priced Rs.35999. The price of Infinix Hot 8 of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is of Rs.7999

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP main camera whereas, Infinix Hot 8 has a Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T has 20MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 8 has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Hot 8 of 5,000mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on MIUI 12. The Infinix Hot 8 runs on Android 9 Pie.

