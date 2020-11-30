Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is priced starting at Rs.35999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus 8 smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8 is priced starting at Rs.44999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10T and OnePlus 8 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro - Specifications Compared, Camera, Battery, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55 inch along with a resolution of 1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI. The Xiaomi Mi 10T weighs 216g and the OnePlus 8 measures 180g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is available in 2 variants. The OnePlus 8 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10T is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB will be priced Rs.35999. The price of OnePlus 8 of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is of Rs.44999

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP main camera whereas, OnePlus 8 has a Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens. main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T has 20MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 of 4300 mAh (non-removable). The Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on MIUI 12. The OnePlus 8 runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10.