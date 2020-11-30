Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is priced starting at Rs.35999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8T is priced starting at Rs.42999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10T and OnePlus 8T across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - Camera, Battery, Processor, and Other Features Compared

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T comes with a 6.55-inch along with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels at a pixel density of 402 pixels per inch. The Xiaomi Mi 10T weighs 216g and the OnePlus 8T measures 188g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is available in 2 variants. The OnePlus 8T also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10T is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB will be priced Rs.35999. The price of OnePlus 8T of 8GB, 12GB is of Rs.42999

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP main camera whereas, OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T has 20MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8T of 4,500 mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on MIUI 12. The OnePlus 8T runs on Oxygen OS 11 Android 11.