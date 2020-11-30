Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is priced starting at Rs.35999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus Nord smartphone recently. The OnePlus Nord is priced starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10T and OnePlus Nord across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Oppo F17 Pro - Camera Comparison, Features, and Specifications

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44 inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels. The Xiaomi Mi 10T weighs 216g and the OnePlus Nord measures 184g. Also Read - Microsoft Teams will stop working for millions of users today

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is available in 2 variants. The OnePlus Nord also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Here's Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, and Battery

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10T is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB will be priced Rs.35999. The price of OnePlus Nord of 6GB is of Rs.24999

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP main camera whereas, OnePlus Nord has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T has 20MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord has a 32 MP+8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus Nord of 4115 mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on MIUI 12. The OnePlus Nord runs on OxygenOS 10.5.