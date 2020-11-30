Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is priced starting at Rs.35999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also recently launched the Oppo F17 Pro smartphone recently. The Oppo F17 Pro is priced starting at Rs.22990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Oppo F17 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Microsoft Teams will stop working for millions of users today

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro comes with a 6.43 inch along with a resolution of 2400*1080. The Xiaomi Mi 10T weighs 216g and the Oppo F17 Pro measures 164 g Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T vs OnePlus Nord - Specifications Compared, Camera, and Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro features a MediaTek Helio P95. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is available in 2 variants. The Oppo F17 Pro comes in 3 variants.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10T is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB will be priced Rs.35999. The price of Oppo F17 Pro of 8GB is of Rs.22990 Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Here's Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, and Battery

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP main camera whereas, Oppo F17 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T has 20MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro has a 16MP + 2MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F17 Pro of 4015mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on MIUI 12. The Oppo F17 Pro runs on Android 10.