Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is priced starting at Rs.35999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 7 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme 7 Pro is priced starting at Rs.19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Realme 7 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Xiaomi Mi 10T weighs 216g and the Realme 7 Pro measures 182g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is available in 2 variants. The Realme 7 Pro comes in 3 variants.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10T is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB will be priced Rs.35999. The price of Realme 7 Pro of 6GB +128GB is of Rs.19999

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP main camera whereas, Realme 7 Pro has a 64MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T has 20MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro has a 32MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 7 Pro of 4500mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on MIUI 12. The Realme 7 Pro runs on Android 10.