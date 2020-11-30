The Realme X3 is the only phone in this category to feature a very capable Snapdragon 855+ chipset. Hence, you will be able to play the game in full graphics and can even download the additional graphics pack. The 4200mAh battery lasts long enough for at least a dozen rounds of the Classic mode match.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is priced starting at Rs.35999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme X3 smartphone recently. The Realme X3 is priced starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Realme X3 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Realme X3 comes with a 6.60-inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Xiaomi Mi 10T weighs 216g and the Realme X3 measures 202g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G. Meanwhile, the Realme X3 features a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is available in 2 variants. The Realme X3 comes in 3 variants.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10T is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB will be priced Rs.35999. The price of Realme X3 of 6GB+128GB is of Rs.24999

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP main camera whereas, Realme X3 has a 64 megapixels + 8 megapixels ultra wide angle + 2 megapixel macro lens + 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T has 20MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme X3 has a 16 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X3 of 4200mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on MIUI 12. The Realme X3 runs on Android 10.