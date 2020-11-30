Intro-Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is priced starting at Rs.35999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T vs OnePlus 8T - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Features

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The Xiaomi Mi 10T weighs 216g and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE measures 190 g. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T vs OnePlus 8 - Features Compared, Specifications, Camera, and Battery

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a Samsung Exynos 990. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Xiaomi Mi 10T - Specifications Compared, Features, Camera, and Battery

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10T is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB will be priced Rs.35999. The price of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 8GB is of Rs.49999

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 12MP+12MP+8MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T has 20MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 4500mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on MIUI 12. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.5.