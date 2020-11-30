Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is priced starting at Rs.35999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo X50 5G smartphone recently. The Vivo X50 5G is priced starting at Rs.34990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Vivo X50 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Oppo F17 Pro - Camera Comparison, Features, and Specifications

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 5G comes with a 6.56 inch along with a resolution of 2376×1080. The Xiaomi Mi 10T weighs 216g and the Vivo X50 5G measures 174.5g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is available in 2 variants. The Vivo X50 5G also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 10T is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB will be priced Rs.35999. The price of Vivo X50 5G of 8GB + 128GB is of Rs.34990

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP main camera whereas, Vivo X50 5G has a 48-megapixel main camera 13-megapixel professional portrait lens 8-megapixel wide-angle lens 5 million pixel macro camera main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T has 20MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 5G has a 32 million pixels front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X50 5G of 4200mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on MIUI 12. The Vivo X50 5G runs on Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10.0.