Xiaomi Mi 11 dominates AnTuTu for December 2020

Just before the sun went down in 2020, Xiaomi announced its 2021 flagship in the form of the Mi 11. The Mi 11 is the first phone in the world to use the Snapdragon 888 chip and it was only evident that this would make the Mi 11 the fastest Android phone in the world. But how fast? Well, AnTuTu has released a list of its top ten performing smartphones for December 2020 and the Mi 11 sits on top of the list. The lead it holds is intriguing.

For December 2020, the Xiaomi Mi 11 grabbed a score of 708425, thereby leading the list by a massive margin. How massive this margin is? Well, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ with its Kirin 9000 chipset only scores 702819 for its top variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The vanilla Mate 40 Pro with the same chip scores 686408, but for its 8GB RAM variant. The Mi 11's score is also based on the high-end 12GB RAM variant.

AnTuTu lists its top 10 performing smartphones

Also Read - Redmi cheapest Snapdragon 888-equipped smartphone leaked: Is this Redmi K40 Pro?

Given that scores are for the month of December, the Mi 11 is the only phone here with the new Snapdragon 888 chip. All the other phones in the list are majorly equipped with last year’s Snapdragon 865 chip, except for the Huawei Mate 40 with its Kirin 9000E chipset that takes the ninth spot with a score of 654325.

The fourth spot belongs to the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, with a score of 667006 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The fifth spot is also taken up by a Xiaomi device, i.e. a Redmi K30S with a score of 666490. The iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro take up the sixth and seventh spots respectively while the Vivo X50 Pro + takes the eighth spot. The iQOO Neo 3 wraps up the top ten list.

We expect the situation to change as more manufacturers are announcing new phones with the Snapdragon 888 chip. Realme is expected to announce its Koi flagship with the Snapdragon 888 soon. More new phones with the Snapdragon 888 are coming from Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus and Samsung in the coming weeks. Xiaomi itself is bringing the Mi 11 Pro in February with more upgrades to the camera as well as battery charging speeds.