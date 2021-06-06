Exclusive: Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G India launch set for June

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch another Mi smartphone in India as early as this month. We are talking about the Mi 11 Lite here. India will get the 4G model of the Mi 11 Lite right now and not 5G, as rumoured earlier. Not sure if Xiaomi India will consider to bring the 5G model of the smartphone later. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S vs Moto G40 Fusion: What works best for you at Rs 15,000?

While the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to officially announce the launch date, BGR India can confirm that the Mi 11 Lite 4G will launch in the country later this month. We do not have the date yet, but the official launch event will happen in June itself is what we can confirm at the moment. Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of the Mi 11 Lite in India, so it is likely that the company will confirm the launch date in the next few days or so.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in India

As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi will only bring the 4G variant to India and not the 5G model. It is likely that the Mi 11 Lite will be among the cheapest Mi smartphones in India so far. Currently, the Mi 10i is the cheapest Mi smartphone available in the country with price around Rs 20,000.

The Mi 10i is currently available at a price staring at Rs 20,999. This price is for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. There are two other variants of the Mi 10i available in the country including the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively.

It is likely that the upcoming Mi 11 Lite will be priced under the range of Rs 25,000. The exact price is yet to be revealed.

In the last one year, Xiaomi has been trying extremely hard to strengthen its Mi lineup in India. The company has launched almost all its major Mi smartphones in the country. The recently launched premium flagship smartphone Mi 11 Ultra is yet to be released in the country.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently confirmed the delay in the sale of the Mi 11 Ultra in India due to unavoidable circumstances. The release date of the Mi 11 Ultra is not known yet. Looks like interested buyers will need to wait longer.