Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G has as good cameras as Pixel 4a, says DxOMark

Is the Mi 11 Lite a clever choice at Rs 21,999 in India? That’s a debate for another day. However, DxOMark recently tested out the cameras of the Mi 11 Lite 5G and awarded it some great points. How great, you wonder? The overall score of awarded to the Mi 11 Lite 5G is 111, which is almost the same as the Google Pixel 4a, Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Snapdragon). Also Read - Mi Anniversary Sale 2021: A look at offers on Xiaomi phones, laptop, TV and more

That shouldn’t come as a surprise, given that Mi 11 Lite 5G commands a premium as much as Google Pixel 4a. In fact, the Mi 11 Lite 5G uses a superior Snapdragon 780G chipset that supports 5G connectivity. This ISP along with the 64-megapixel main camera impressed the critics with its exposure performance, good skin tones, and well-controlled noise. Also Read - Mi 11 Ultra open sale begins from July 15, Xiaomi retains Rs 5,000 SBI card discount

Mi 11 Lite 5G scores high on DxOMark

Not only the still photo performance, the Mi 11 Lite 5G also does a good job with the video performance. The critics say that the phone can record high details, get accurate exposures, and effective stabilization. Also Read - Redmi Note 10T 5G now has an Indian launch date

That said, the phone has its fair share of drawbacks too. The critics say that there are exposure instabilities, white balance casts outdoors, frequent autofocus failures, loss of fine details, exposure instabilities and HDR fusion artifacts in ultra-wide shots, low zoom detail, underexposure in night portraits with flash-auto mode, etc.

While the overall outcome is good enough for mobile photographers on a budget, do note that this may not hold true for the 4G variant that sells in India. The Mi 11 Lite 4G has proven its worth in daylight performance similar to the 5G variant but loses its composure in low light situations.

The 5-megapixel macro camera with autofocus function proved itself to be the best in its class. The rest of the phone also holds well as a midrange smartphone. The 90Hz 10-bit AMOLED display is among the best in its class while the Snapdragon 732G chip holds its worth as long as daily performance is concerned. The main draw is, however, the lower 157 grams weight that’s paired with an overall slim form factor.

For those seeking more megapixels, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at a slightly lower price offers a larger 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor. We reviewed the Max and were left impressed with its low-light performance owing to its 9-in-1 pixel binning technology.