Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite design leaks with Mi 11-inspired camera hump, new flat display

Leaked renders of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite showcase a familiar design with a massive camera hump and colours inspired from the vanilla Mi 11.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite close-up

Source: Digital Chat Station

It has been a while since tipsters revealed Xiaomi’s plans behind a Mi 11 Lite. So far, we know the Mi 11 Lite will be a midrange Android smartphone borrowing from Xiaomi’s other midrangers. However, it seems the Mi 11 Lite will take loads of inspiration from its elder sibling, i.e. the Mi 11. A recently leaked render of the Mi 11 Lite showcases the design and there’s no denying that it looks a lot like the Mi 11 itself. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite latest leak hints at a flagship feature that vanilla Mi 11 lacks

The tip comes from Weibo’s Digital Chat Station that shows the Mi 11 Lite in all its glory. The phone resembles the Mi 11 a lot, especially from the rear. It’s got the same large main camera housing as well as a squarish hump. It has even got the same blue colour that we earlier saw on the Mi 11. There’s only a triple camera setup here. The front, however, looks just like any other Xiaomi midrange phone. Also Read - Upcoming Smartphones to Launch in February 2021 in India

Mi 11 Lite design leaks

While the rear goes for the fancy design theme from the Mi 11, the front goes for a flat display with thicker bezels. The bottom chin most likely confirms an LCD display, although the presence of an AMOLED display is possible too (note that there’s no recessed power key-mounted fingerprint sensor on the frame). There’s a punch-hole cutout sitting in the corner, holding a single front camera. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite launching in India but no date confirmed yet

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Source: Digital Chat Station

Given that Xiaomi is yet to reveal anything officially on this front, BGR India cannot confirm the authenticity of the leak. However, the tipster’s track record of accurate Xiaomi-based leaks has been good in the past. Hence, there’s a good chance the Mi 11 Lite could end up looking like this.

It seems the Mi 11 Lite will be based on the Redmi K40s due for a launch in China soon. This year, Redmi will bring three models with varying levels of performance. The Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro will rely on the Snapdragon 800 series chips whereas the Redmi K40s is likely to use a Snapdragon 775 chip.

Since Xiaomi excels at renaming phones for different markets, the Redmi K40s selling as the Mi 11 Lite in global markets won’t be surprising. India could eventually see it as a Poco branded smartphone carrying an altered design. Or, we could see as the Mi 11 Lite in India replacing the Mi 10i later in the year.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2021 5:28 PM IST

Best Sellers