Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite to offer new Qualcomm chip, Boba Black colour variant

The Mi 11 Lite is expected to debut at Xiaomi's March 29 event and, as usual, the leaks have revealed a lot. The Mi 11 Lite is coming in 4G and 5G flavours, and a new specifications sheet. While details on the 4G variant are already out, some of the specifics on the 5G variant have come out just now. It seems that the Mi 11 Lite 5G will be the second most powerful phone when compared to the Mi 11 series.

Based on a report from WinFuture, the Mi 11 Lite 5G is relying on a yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 780 chip. This chip is supposed to be the successor of last year's popular Snapdragon 765G that powered a whole lot of premium phones last year, including the Redmi K30 5G and OnePlus Nord. The 4G variant is using a less capable Snapdragon 732G chip, similar to the one from the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite details leak

Apart from the chipset details, the leak also reveals some other aspects of the Mi 11 Lite models. The display on both the 4G and 5G variants measure 6.5-inches and use an AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An in-display fingerprint sensor is present here and the front camera sits in a punch-hole cutout.

Since we are discussing cameras, the leak mentions the presence of a 20-megapixel selfie camera. On the rear, Xiaomi is sticking to a 64-megapixel main camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone will also get a 5-megapixel macro camera.

The battery capacity on the Mi 11 Lite is said to stand at 4250mAh and it tags along a 33W fast charging solution. Both the variants are said to get a microSD card slot for storage expansion. What’s missing, though, is the 3.5mm headphone jack.

RAM capacities on the Mi 11 Lite 4G will be limited to 6GB but the 5G variant will offer options of choosing both 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. Prices are said to start at 279 Euros for the 64GB variant for the 4G variant. There’s another 128GB storage variant with 4G that is said to cost 329 Euros.

On the other hand, the Mi 11 Lite 5G will come with 128GB of storage as standard. The base variant, likely to have 6GB RAM, will start at 399 Euros. The second variant with 8GB RAM is said to cost 429 Euros.

It remains to be seen whether the Mi 11 Lite makes it to other global markets, including India. Xiaomi currently sells the Mi 10i as its most affordable Mi-branded phone in India starting at a price of Rs 20,999.