Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite leaks hint at periscope zoom camera, Snapdragon 755G

It has been weeks since tipsters have hinted about a more accessible Mi 11 Lite accompanying the regular Mi 11. So far, we knew that the Mi 11 Lite would be based on one of the many midrange phones from Xiaomi’s portfolio. However, if one of the recent leaks are to be taken seriously, the Mi 11 Lite seems to be a completely new smartphone, complete with a new chipset and a camera system that could be more versatile than the one on the vanilla Mi 11. Also Read - After Xiaomi, Motorola shows off its over-the-air charging technology

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed some information related to the Mi 11 Lite and it seems to be a phone built from scratch. This one is getting a new Qualcomm chipset and an OLED display similar to the Mi 11. However, unlike the standard model, the Mi 11 Lite is also said to be getting a Periscope Zoom camera system for the main camera system. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 coming to India soon as it gets BIS certification

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite leaks again with interesting specs

With the Mi 11 Lite, Xiaomi aims to take on the likes of the Realme X3 SuperZoom – a midrange phone from last year that flaunted some flagship-grade specifications. One of the ways the Mi 11 Lite is expected to up its game is by going for a premium camera experience. The leak mentions a periscope zoom camera system, which is unheard of even in a flagship Xiaomi phone. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date, Google Play Store allows gambling apps

The Mi 11 Lite will feature a 5X zoom system that could essentially use a cheaper version of the periscope system. Along with the digital cropping, we assume Xiaomi could advertise 10X hybrid zoom on the system. This is said to be accompanied by a 64-megapixel main camera system, which seems to be a step-down from the 108-megapixel sensor we have seen on the Mi 10i midrange smartphone.

Xiaomi won’t compromise with the display as the leak suggests an OLED display with a single punch-hole cutout. If the Mi 11 Lite is indeed a midrange phone, this could be a huge upgrade from the IPS LCD display that we have seen in several Mi, Redmi, and Poco midrange devices now.

Lastly, there are discussions about a new Qualcomm chipset powering the Mi 11 Lite. Digital Chat Station says the phone will make use of the Snapdragon SM7350 chipset, which is yet to launch. It is suggested that the SM7350 chip could come out as the Snapdragon 755G chip built on the 5nm process and featuring a boosted Cortex-A78 CPU. Hence, it could theoretically be the successor to the Snapdragon 765G from last year.

Currently, we cannot confirm or deny any of the information on the Mi 11 Lite. Xiaomi is releasing the Mi 11 globally on February 8 and it is expected we might see the company announce the Lite globally before it comes to China and other overseas markets.