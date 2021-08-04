comscore Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE rumours surface, hint Snapdragon 778G for India
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE rumours surface, hint Snapdragon 778G at the helm for India

The Mi 11 Lite NE is rumoured to be the 5G variant for India with a Snapdragon 778G at the helm. The phone has already got BIS certifications.

Mi 11 Lite

Mi 11 Lite 4G

Earlier this week, the Mi 11 Lite from Xiaomi came into the limelight after rumours of its discontinuation surfaced. Xiaomi eventually denied all that, confirming that the Mi 11 Lite 4G will continue to sell in India. Now, there’s new information on a Mi 11 Lite variant that is apparently heading for India. Expected to be called the Mi 11 Lite NE, this is said to be the 5G variant of the Mi 11 Lite. Also Read - Redmi Note 10T, Note 10 price in India hiked by Rs 500: Check new prices here

The global version of the Mi 11 Lite 5G has a Snapdragon 780G at the helm. This leak, however, mentions that Xiaomi is relying on the Snapdragon 778G for the Mi 11 Lite NE. There are no reasons mentioned but it seems it has something to do with the global shortage of the Snapdragon 780G chip. Do note that the Mi 11 Lite 4G uses the Snapdragon 720G chip, which performed impressively in our review. Also Read - RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition launch in India, start at Rs 41,999

Is Mi 11 Lite NE the 5G variant for India?

This leak from Kacper Skrzypek seems to have meat but given that this is unverified information, it is better to await official announcements from Xiaomi. The Mi 11 Lite 5G is currently the only 5G variant selling on global markets. Also Read - Massive Rs 2,000 flat discount on Xiaomi Mi 11X: Check the mouth-watering deal on Amazon

On the other hand, the idea of a Mi 11 Lite NE makes sense for a price-sensitive market like India, which demands more bang for the buck. The Snapdragon 778G isn’t as expensive to procure as the Snapdragon 780G. This could directly translate to Xiaomi aiming for a lower price, thereby letting it be a sensible upgrade over the 4G variant.

xiaomi mi 11 lite review

Mi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi currently has a wide gap between the Mi 11 Lite 4G and Mi 11X in India, which is where something like the Mi 11 Lite NE could fit perfectly. What remains to be seen is whether Xiaomi retains the rest of the specs and features from the regular 5G variant. The current 5G version offers improved durability and a better front camera.

Currently, it is the Mi 10i 5G that is the most affordable 5G smartphone in the country. The Mi 10i relies on the Snapdragon 750G chip and sells at prices lower than the Mi 11 Lite. It has even got a 108-megapixel main camera and a 120Hz refresh rate IPS LCD display.

  • Published Date: August 4, 2021 2:11 PM IST

