Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite new renders leaked, teases flat display and new colours

Rumours have it that Xiaomi is working on a Mi 11 Lite and we have all known this to be an affordable alternative to the Mi 11 flagship. We have had a rough render of the phone so far with speculated specifications. However, a recent leak has given out what seems to be the official renders for the Mi 11 Lite. This Xiaomi phone is slated to come in three colour variants that are derived from the Mi 11 lineup. Also Read - Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro+ specs leaked via Google Play Console before global launch

The leak comes via 91Mobiles, revealing both the front and rear design of the Mi 11 Lite. Xiaomi is likely to bring the Mi 11 Lite in three colours – light blue, pink, and black. The design on the rear boasts of a Mi 11-inspired squircle camera hump. In fact, the camera hump is also reminiscent of the Redmi K40’s design. Also Read - Xiaomi to become the world's third largest smartphone company in 2021: Report

Mi 11 Lite official renders leaked

Apart from the new colour variants, the Mi 11 Lite renders also reveal flat panels on both the front and rear. Unlike the Mi 11, the Lite variant lacks 3D curved edges. There appears to be a triple camera system at the back as well, with the main sensor highlighted by a Chrome ring. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro Max sale on Amazon and Mi.com, available at lower price of Rs 17,499

The front looks no different from current Xiaomi mid-range phones. The display has narrow bezels around it and there’s a punch-hole cutout holding the front camera, sitting in a corner. Based on the size of the cutout and the bezels, it seems that the Mi 11 Lite will offer an AMOLED display, likely with a 120Hz refresh rate.

An earlier sneak peek on Google Play Console revealed some basic specifications about the Mi 11 Lite. The phone is likely to rely on a Snapdragon 765G chipset and be accompanied by 8GB RAM. The display resolution is set to 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Global availability of the Mi 11 Lite is still a mystery, especially after rumours of the Redmi K40 becoming the Mi 11X series in global markets, including India. The Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are said to be based on the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro Plus respectively. The regular Redmi K40 relies on the Snapdragon 870 while the Pro Plus uses the Snapdragon 888. The Redmi K40 is also said to become the Poco F3 for global markets.