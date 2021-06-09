Xiaomi currently sells its Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro in India. It will be making Mi 11 Ultra available on sale at a later date. Ahead of that the company is looking to launch the Mi 11 Lite in the country on June 22 at 12PM IST. Also Read - Mi 11 Lite launch date to be announced today, Xiaomi hints 4G only version so far

Global VP Xiaomi and MD Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain via a tweet announced the launch date.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: Expected price

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has already launched in multiple countries including China, where it starts at Yuan 2,299 (approximately Rs 26,238) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 2,599 (approximately Rs 29,662). It is being reported that the device will be made available under Rs 25,000.

The device is available in six colour options in China: Black, Pink, Blue, Green, Yellow and White.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: Specifications

Mi 11 Lite sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

It runs Google‘s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12.5 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,250mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Mi 11 Lite sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel tele-macro lens. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.