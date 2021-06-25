Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite smartphone priced starting at 21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, IQOO also launched the iQOO 7 smartphone The iQOO 7 is priced starting at 31990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and iQOO 7 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Twitter temporarily blocks Ravi Shankar Prasad account for rule violation, now restored

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile the iQOO 7 features a 6.62 inch with a screen resolution of 2400*1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. Meanwhile, the iQOO 7 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and iQOO 7 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas iQOO 7 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 31990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a 64MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the iQOO 7 has a 48MP+13MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the iQOO 7 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is powered by 4250mAh as compared to the battery of iQOO 7 of 4400mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the iQOO 7 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 Global based on Android 11