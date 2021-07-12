Weighing just 157 grams, the Mi 11 Lite is a highly comfortable phone to live with. You get all the new features like a 90Hz 10-bit AMOLED display, a 4500mAh battery, and the power of a Snapdragon 732G chip. Even the camera performance is good. It starts at Rs 22,999 in India.

Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The IQOO also launched its iQOO Z3 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and iQOO Z3. Also Read - Mi Anniversary Sale 2021: A look at offers on Xiaomi phones, laptop, TV and more

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of iQOO Z3 is 6.58-inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a screen resolution of 2400×1080, whereas the iQOO Z3 has a screen resolution of 1080×2408. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 review: Good for binge watching

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and iQOO Z3 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas iQOO Z3 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19990. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G has as good cameras as Pixel 4a, says DxOMark

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a 64MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the iQOO Z3 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the iQOO Z3 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is powered by 4250mAh as compared to the battery of iQOO Z3 of 4400mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the iQOO Z3 runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 is based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the iQOO Z3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G.