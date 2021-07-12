Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite smartphone priced starting at 21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the OPPO A74 5G smartphone The OPPO A74 5G is priced starting at 17990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and OPPO A74 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Mi Anniversary Sale 2021: A look at offers on Xiaomi phones, laptop, TV and more

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile the OPPO A74 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 review: Good for binge watching

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. Meanwhile, the OPPO A74 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G has as good cameras as Pixel 4a, says DxOMark

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and OPPO A74 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas OPPO A74 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a 64MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the OPPO A74 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OPPO A74 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is powered by 4250mAh as compared to the battery of OPPO A74 5G of 5000mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the OPPO A74 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11