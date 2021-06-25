Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo F19 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Oppo F19. Also Read - Twitter temporarily blocks Ravi Shankar Prasad account for rule violation, now restored

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of Oppo F19 is 6.43-inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a screen resolution of 2400×1080, whereas the Oppo F19 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Oppo F19 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Oppo F19 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 18990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a 64MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is powered by 4250mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Oppo F19 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.