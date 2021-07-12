Xiaomi is all set to launch a new Mi smartphone in India on June 22 dubbed the Mi 11 Lite. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will launch the 4G variant of the Mi 11 Lite in India and not 5G. It could be that Xiaomi is waiting for the network to be officially available in India to bring the Mi 11 Lite 5G smartphone. The upcoming Mi smartphone is expected to be sport a price lower than the Mi 10i. Once launched, the 4G smartphone will be up for grab on Flipkart.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite smartphone priced starting at 21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also launched the POCO X3 Pro smartphone The POCO X3 Pro is priced starting at 18999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and POCO X3 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile the POCO X3 Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. Meanwhile, the POCO X3 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and POCO X3 Pro is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas POCO X3 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 18999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a 64MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the POCO X3 Pro has a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the POCO X3 Pro has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is powered by 4250mAh as compared to the battery of POCO X3 Pro of 5160mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the POCO X3 Pro runs on Android 11