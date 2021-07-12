comscore Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Realme 8 Pro - Compare Price, Specs, RAM | BGR.in
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Realme 8 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications
News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Realme 8 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Mobiles

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a 64MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. Check Out Latest Comparison at BGR.in

  • Published: July 12, 2021 3:16 PM IST
Mi 11 Lite Colours, price

Xiaomi has showcased the Mi 11 Lite in six colour coats. The Mi 11 Lite 5G will be offered in Truffle Black, Mint Green, Citrus Yellow, while the regular Mi 11 Lite will come in Boba Black, Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink. The Mi 11 Lite 5G has been priced at EUR 369 (roughly Rs 31,700).

Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme 8 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Realme 8 Pro. Also Read - Mi Anniversary Sale 2021: A look at offers on Xiaomi phones, laptop, TV and more

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of Realme 8 Pro is 6.4 inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a screen resolution of 2400×1080, whereas the Realme 8 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 review: Good for binge watching

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Realme 8 Pro is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G has as good cameras as Pixel 4a, says DxOMark

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a 64MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is powered by 4250mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 8 Pro of 4500mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Realme 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 12, 2021 3:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mi Anniversary Sale 2021: A look at offers on Xiaomi phones, laptop, TV and more

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G has as good cameras as Pixel 4a, says DxOMark

WhatsApp for iOS to take another cue from Snapchat for this feature

Mi 11 Ultra open sale begins from July 15, Xiaomi retains Rs 5,000 SBI card discount

Nothing Ear 1 price in India revealed: Expect budget truly wireless earbuds

Top 5 Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans: Unlimited data, calling benefits, OTT platforms and more

Intel exec reveals mobile gamers want to shift to PCs; pandemic accelerated the process

Poco M3 Pro vs Realme Narzo 30: Which 5G phone to go for based on usage?

Mi Watch Revolve Active vs OnePlus Watch: Which one is better?

Pokemon Go turns 5: 5 interesting facts that you might not know about the game

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Nothing Ear 1 की भारतीय कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, सबसे सस्ता बिकेगा इंडिया में

Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5.0 update: बैटलग्राउंड्स में अब मिलेगी टेस्ला कार

Redmi Note 10T 5G इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 48MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी

Free Fire Redeem Code of 12 July: अलग-अलग रीजन के लिए जारी हुए ये कोड, रिडीम कर पाएं आकर्षक रिवॉर्ड

Free Fire Pro League फाइनल्स में पहुंचींं 12 टीमें, जानिए किसने किया सबसे शानदार प्रदर्शन

Latest Videos

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

News

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!
How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Features

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate
Realme Narzo 30 5G first look

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 5G first look
Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

News

Mi Anniversary Sale 2021: A look at offers on Xiaomi phones, laptop, TV and more
News
Mi Anniversary Sale 2021: A look at offers on Xiaomi phones, laptop, TV and more
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G has as good cameras as Pixel 4a, says DxOMark

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G has as good cameras as Pixel 4a, says DxOMark
WhatsApp for iOS to take another cue from Snapchat for this feature

News

WhatsApp for iOS to take another cue from Snapchat for this feature
Mi 11 Ultra open sale begins from July 15, Xiaomi retains Rs 5,000 SBI card discount

News

Mi 11 Ultra open sale begins from July 15, Xiaomi retains Rs 5,000 SBI card discount
Nothing Ear 1 price in India revealed: Expect budget truly wireless earbuds

News

Nothing Ear 1 price in India revealed: Expect budget truly wireless earbuds

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers