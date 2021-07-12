Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme 8 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Realme 8 Pro. Also Read - Mi Anniversary Sale 2021: A look at offers on Xiaomi phones, laptop, TV and more
Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of Realme 8 Pro is 6.4 inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a screen resolution of 2400×1080, whereas the Realme 8 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2400.
Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Realme 8 Pro is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999.
Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a 64MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.
Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is powered by 4250mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 8 Pro of 4500mAh.
OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Realme 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G.