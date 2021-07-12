Xiaomi has showcased the Mi 11 Lite in six colour coats. The Mi 11 Lite 5G will be offered in Truffle Black, Mint Green, Citrus Yellow, while the regular Mi 11 Lite will come in Boba Black, Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink. The Mi 11 Lite 5G has been priced at EUR 369 (roughly Rs 31,700).

Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme 8 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Realme 8 Pro. Also Read - Mi Anniversary Sale 2021: A look at offers on Xiaomi phones, laptop, TV and more

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of Realme 8 Pro is 6.4 inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a screen resolution of 2400×1080, whereas the Realme 8 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 review: Good for binge watching

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Realme 8 Pro is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G has as good cameras as Pixel 4a, says DxOMark

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a 64MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is powered by 4250mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 8 Pro of 4500mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Realme 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G.